Man dies in stampede at flour point

FAISALABAD: A stampede at a flour distribution point in Punjab has claimed the life of another citizen after the government announced distribution of free flour sacks among deserving families.

The incident was reported from Faisalabad where an elderly citizen, who came to collect flour from a distribution point, died in a stampede.

Rescue sources said Muhammad Kaleem was found unconscious at the park’s main gate. He was taken to the General Hospital, Samanabad, where he took his last breath. During the stampede and mismanagement at the flour distribution point, many citizens sustained injuries.