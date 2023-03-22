Ex-CS Naeem Khan passes away

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan chief secretary Maj (r) Naeem Khan breathed his last here on Tuesday.

Funeral prayers for the deceased will be offered at his ancestral village Khairabad in Mardan district at 11am today (Wednesday).

Ex-chief secretary Naeem Khan had an illustrious career spanning over decades while serving at various important positions both at federal and provincial level. He was an upright officer who was known for taking stands on principles. As chief secretary KP, he made strenuous efforts to professionally strengthen civil bureaucracy during testing times. As chief secretary Balochistan, he not only initiated and implemented various welfare and developmental projects for uplift of the province but also effectively handled sensitive security issues.

Born in the village of Khairabad in Mardan district, he was the eldest son of Brig (r) Mahboob Khan. Before joining civil service, he had served in Pak Army by joining FF Regiment as second lieutenant in 1966 and valiantly fought during Pak-India war in 1971.

During his long and distinguished career as a civil servant, he served in various important positions like DC Quetta, PA Zhob, Commissioner Malakand, Kohat and Peshawar before being posted as Home Secretary KP.

He also served as chief secretary Azad Jammu Kashmir before retiring as federal secretary Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas in 2008. He left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter to mourn his death. His eldest son serves in the Foreign Service of Pakistan and is working in the Embassy of Pakistan at Greece.