‘China a trustworthy friend of Pakistan’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that China was a trustworthy friend of Pakistan who had supported Pakistan in every difficulty. He said this while presiding over the first convocation of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) Lahore and awarded degrees to the graduates on Monday.

Chinese Consul General Cao Ke, PTUT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Shakir, Secretary Industries and Commerce Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that in 2013, China helped Pakistan to overcome energy shortage when Pakistan was facing a severe energy crisis. He said that the efforts of then Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif were instrumental in the establishment of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology.