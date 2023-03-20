PPP ready to contest KP Assembly elections: Kundi

MANSEHRA: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party was ready to contest provincial assembly elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan will issue the schedule for elections as it did in Punjab and the PPP is ready to face its rivals in these polls,” he told reporters in Baffa area of the district.

Faisal Kundi said that the PPP would take part in the electoral process under its own banner as it did in 2018.

“It will be premature to reveal modalities which our party plans for elections in KP and Punjab but one thing is clear that our leadership will decide whether or not to indulge in an electrical alliance with PMLN or any other political party in the upcoming elections,” he went on to add.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had pushed the country’s economy to the brink of economic collapse owing to corruption and wrong national and foreign policies. He said that the PPP’s founding leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his family had rendered great sacrifices for the country and its people and Imran Khan and his family couldn’t even contemplate it.