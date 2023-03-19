Trials for Pak junior team start in Karachi

KARACHI: The trials for the selection of players Pakistan's junior team training camp started here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan junior team will participate in the Junior Asia Cup 2023 and the same year in Junior World Cup. The Junior Asia Cup is the qualifying round for the Junior World Cup. The top three teams from Asia will qualify for the World Cup.

Sindh and Baluchistan players appeared in the trials on Saturday. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF’s) selection committee chairman Olympian Kaleem Ullah along with the other selectors was present during the first day.

Around 70 players from different parts of both provinces Sindh and Baluchistan participated in the trials. The selection committee organised matches to judge the performance and fitness of the players. Matches started from 9am and continued till 6pm.

The trials would be continued on Sunday, and more matches would organized on the second day of the trials.

Sources said that the second phase of the trials would be organised in Lahore at National Hockey Stadium on March 21 and 22. Players from Punjab, KP, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan will appear there.