Imran says govt aims to keep him out of polls

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan addresses long march participants via video link. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said the plan of the government is to arrest and implicate in different cases to keep him out of polls.

Talking to the media outside Zaman Park, Imran Khan said the government wanted to put him in captivity in an area like Balochistan and lodge case after case against him.

He added he would conduct the interview of PTI ticket aspirants and admitted ticket distribution in 2018 was not made properly.

Imran added he had received reports that on some occasions, money was also used in the distribution of party tickets in 2018 but this time he would directly conduct the interview of candidates.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting with Imran Khan at the Zaman Park on Thursday and discussed issues related to the current situation. Both also discussed the upcoming general elections in the country.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that he is ready to “talk to everyone” for the sake of the country’s interest, progress and democracy. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the PTI chairman said that he would not hesitate from rendering any sacrifice for Pakistan.

In another Tweet, Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people who joined him in his struggle for “real freedom” and prayed for the success of his movement.

Earlier Thursday, Imran Khan said that he believes in the rule of law and said, “I will appear in the court on March 18, then why is the whole drama being created?”

Khan claimed that the attempts to arrest him were not being made to present him before the courts but to “kill” him.