Shoaib wins Sarfraz Shaheed Tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 2 Shoaib Khan won the Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed Tennis beating Pakistan No 8 Abdullah Adnan in straight sets at the GHQ Tennis courts. Shoaib won 7-6 6-3.

Maj Gen Asghar Nawaz (R) was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the players. Guest of honour Brig Rashid Wali Janjua welcomed the chief guest and players.

Inam ul Haq, Tournament Director thanked the chief guest for gracing the occasion.

He also appreciated Brig Rashid Wali Janjua for awarding prize money to the players.

Inam said it was the 42nd event organised in the name of Shaheeds who sacrificed their lives for the prestige and honour of the motherland.