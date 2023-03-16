Support to women for sustainable tax culture assured

Rawalpindi: Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office (RTO), Rawalpindi Tahmina Amir on Tuesday assured her full support to business women for creating a sustainable tax culture in the country.
Tahmina Amir in a meeting with a delegation of Women Chambers of Commerce discussed issues faced by the women in taxation. The delegation appreciated the efforts of chief Commissioner RTO for bringing reforms in the department. They retreited the commitment to continue playing their due role to promote tax culture among the masses. Commissioner withholding Nafeesa Satti and Commissioner Cantt Zone Shabana was also present on the occasion.
Islamabad: Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan visited F-8 courts and various duty points and...
Islamabad: Center for Law and Security organised a roundtable conference on Disinformation Campaigns, Narratives and...
Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to make necessary arrangements for...
Islamabad: Pakistan, China will focus on construction of the entire agricultural industry chain system, deep...
Islamabad: Some 200 trees planted by the civic agency in coordination with the environmentalists at Saidpur Sports...
Islamabad: The delegation of the China Embassy on Wednesday visited the Central Police Office and provided 250...