Support to women for sustainable tax culture assured

Rawalpindi: Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office (RTO), Rawalpindi Tahmina Amir on Tuesday assured her full support to business women for creating a sustainable tax culture in the country.

Tahmina Amir in a meeting with a delegation of Women Chambers of Commerce discussed issues faced by the women in taxation. The delegation appreciated the efforts of chief Commissioner RTO for bringing reforms in the department. They retreited the commitment to continue playing their due role to promote tax culture among the masses. Commissioner withholding Nafeesa Satti and Commissioner Cantt Zone Shabana was also present on the occasion.