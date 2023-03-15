Hamza, Maryam to contest PA polls from Lahore

LAHORE: PMLN Senior Vice President and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz have decided to contest the Punjab Assembly elections from Lahore. According to sources PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz will contest the election for PP-146 while Hamza for PP-150. Their nomination papers will be filed today.

Hamza has returned to Pakistan after spending three months with his family in the US and London. He arrived at the Lahore airport in the wee hours of Tuesday where he was welcomed by PMLN leaders.