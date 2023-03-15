LHC orders Farrukh to appear before ACE

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court to avoid arrest by the Anti-Corruption Establishment.
The court ordered Habib to appear before the ACE investigation officer and submit his position.
The ACE spokesman said summons would be issued to Habib again this week and if he did not appear before the investigating officer even after the last notice, he would be arrested.
