PNM holds convention to name villages after elders

LAHORE: Punjab National Movement (PNM) held a convention in Dildar Nagar (Chak 18) Tehsil Chunian, Kasur on Sunday to give elders’ names to Chaks.

The party is allocating names of the elders who came from East Punjab to West Punjab after partition and settled in these Chaks. It became easy for Irrigation department to give water to these Chaks.

The PNM is identifying the elders of these Chaks who founded and first settled in these Chaks. The party is allocating names to Chaks after consultation with the residents.