Governor lauds late Tariq Teddy’s services

LAHORE: The family of comedian late Tariq Teddy called on Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Monday. Governor paid tribute to the deceased for his artistic abilities.

He said that the late Tariq Teddy spread smiles on the faces of many people through his art in the field of Comedy. Governor also offered Fateha for the departed soul. He also listened to the problems of late comedian's daughters, and assured them of his support.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Vice Chancellor of GCU Faisalabad in a road accident. He said that the late Prof Dr Shahid rendered valuable services to the university in teaching, research and as VC.