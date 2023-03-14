Brazil landslide kills eight

MANAUS, Brazil: A landslide triggered by torrential rain killed at least eight people in a poor hillside neighbourhood in northern Brazil´s city of Manaus, authorities said Monday, in the country´s latest weather disaster.

The landslide buried at least 11 houses in the Jorge Teixeira neighbourhood on the west side of Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon region, city hall said. “Three people were rescued alive and eight bodies found: four adults and four children,” the Amazonas state government said in a statement.