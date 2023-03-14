Landslide kills three labourers

JAMRUD: Three labourers were killed by a landslide in the Jamrud subdivision of the Khyber tribal district on Monday. According to the locals, the labourers were busy extracting stones from the hill when the landslide fell on them and as a result, Sher Mast, Usman Khan and Saleem Khan were buried under the debris.
ISLAMABAD: Three private member draft pieces of legislation may land in the Senate soon, seeking to abolish the powers...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain Mohammad Safdar on Monday said that his party was striving to...
LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials and traders held a meeting at the Torkham border and discussed various trade-related...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud has stressed improving agricultural...
SWABI: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday asked the federal government to...
PESHAWAR: In a major development in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the process to revert around 800 policemen,...