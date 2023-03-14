 
close
Tuesday March 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Landslide kills three labourers

By Our Correspondent
March 14, 2023

JAMRUD: Three labourers were killed by a landslide in the Jamrud subdivision of the Khyber tribal district on Monday. According to the locals, the labourers were busy extracting stones from the hill when the landslide fell on them and as a result, Sher Mast, Usman Khan and Saleem Khan were buried under the debris.