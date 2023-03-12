Nawaz says returning soon

PML-N supremo and former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Saturday endorsed the line of action of party Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in dealing with the PTI leadership, especially taking on Imran Khan in the ongoing organisational whirlwind trip of the country.

Addressing the PMLN workers through zoom in Faisalabad, Nawaz spoke high of the party workers enthusiasm “who have cornered the rival PTI in a few days of activism.”

The party supremo, who has not returned home, asked all cadres of the party to start preparations for the polls that may take place anytime. The reference was about the Punjab and KP provincial assemblies’ elections.

Nawaz made it clear that the tickets for the elections would be allotted to the candidates who are sincere, honest, hardworking and popular in their respective constituencies. He expressed the hope that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, the PMLN would win the polls with a thumping majority.

The former prime minister told the workers that he missed them and soon would be among them. A day earlier, PMLN Punjab President and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Nawaz would address the next convention of the party workers to be held at Dhobhi Ghat in Faisalabad.