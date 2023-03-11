Maryam Nawaz asks people to throw Imran Khan out of Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice-President addresses her party’s workers’ convention in Faisalabad on March 10, 2023, in this still taken from a video.— YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Days before the upcoming elections in Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, without naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, asked the people to recognise their “enemy” and throw him out of the province.

The general elections are scheduled to be held in the province on April 30.

In yet another broadside at Khan, Maryam claimed that "facilitators" of the deposed prime minister — who was removed from power via a no-confidence vote — are fleeing one after the other and leaving him alone.



Addressing PML-N’s workers' convention in Faisalabad on Friday, she said: “The establishment has thrown this basket [Imran] from the head, considering it litter.”

Calling Khan a “watch thief”, the PML-N stalwart said that she had seen great prime ministers — seen them hanging and sending them into forced exile — but had never seen a “watch thief” prime minister.

She went on to say, “He [Khan] is a thief, his party is a thief and his wife is also a thief.”



The PML-N leader accused Bushra Bibi — former first lady — of taking a five-carat diamond ring as a bribe for approval of official files.

She was refereeing to the audio leak purportedly featuring a business tycoon and her daughter. In the audio, she allegedly tells him that Farah Khan alias Gogi — a close friend of Khan’s wife — had told her that Bushra Bibi had refused to accept a three-carat diamond ring. She told her father that they demanded a five-carat diamond ring.

Terming Khan “the biggest fitna (mischief)”, she said, “Neither he works, nor let anybody to work.”

Turing her guns towards the Panama bench, the PML-N leader said that the county was progressing under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — the three-time prime minister — when the bench ousted his government.

In July 2017, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz from holding public office in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case.

The top court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nominations papers for the 2013 General Election, stating that this meant he was not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’, as per the Constitution.

“Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan's progress are interlinked,” claimed Maryam and said, “Saqib Nisar! The nation will never forgive you.”

They not only ousted Sharif from the government but also imposed a “watch thief” on the nation, the PML-N leader berated Nisar.

She reiterated that the elections would be held after accountability and balancing the scale of justice.