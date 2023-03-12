Rawalpindi food delivery market growing rapidly

Rawalpindi : Are you feeling too lazy to step out of your home? You do not like home food. Your spouse cannot cook. You have no time to prepare lunch. Have you run out of groceries? For all these reasons and more, food delivery services are a quick, one-click solution for millennials.

“Such is the rapid growth of food delivery services in Rawalpindi city over the past 5 years. Some market leaders have a fleet of hundreds of drivers across the twin cities, with competing services Rahat Bakery, Saeen Jee and Bao Jee not too far behind,” says Hasan Mir. “There has been difficulty in ascertaining the exact number of delivery persons employed by each service as they decline to disclose the numbers and there was no response however hard you press them. It is worth noting that many delivery persons also take on the role part-time while juggling studies or other jobs,” says Raza Abbas.

“Apart from making life simple, the food delivery industry has been raking in revenue for the restaurants, cutting costs that come with footfalls, thereby reducing overheads and providing employment to youth across the country,” says Ali Akbar.

“All a prospective employee needs is a smartphone and a two-wheeler, for entering into the field. With attractive incentive models, high-paying night shifts, and minimal scholastic prerequisites, it is a low-investment, high-earning job,” says Muhammad Jafar. “It helps a lot of students pay for their tuition and helps older people bring in a supplementary income. Therefore, it is a triple win for the three stakeholders – the consumers, the delivery personnel, and the restaurateurs. What was just an occasional delivery service has grown into a vital industry now,” says Tabish Hussain.

“The food delivery industry has taken the metro cities by storm and is further expanding. The door delivery and pick up model is being expanded to various other services also,” says Ali Naqvi.

“As these delivery services ride in their top gear, the people feel the burn on the road. According to a survey, 73% of delivery personnel violate traffic rules while out for delivery. I even witness a delivery person ride on the wrong side of the busy roads. The city’s traffic police should swing into action and take a few measures to address the issue,” says Tanveer Zaidi. “As most of these services are time-bound, it seems to have become normal, and very acceptable, for the delivery personnel to violate traffic rules in order to meet delivery targets and secure their incentives,” says Nurul Hasan.

Syed Kirmani says, “Quick delivery on order forces the delivery persons to race through the city, violating traffic rules and putting their own lives, and others on the road, at great risk.”