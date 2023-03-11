Sukkur court dismisses petition against Maryam

SUKKUR: Additional Sessions Judge Mumtaz Ali Solangi on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a sedition case against Maryam Nawaz over alleged anti-judiciary and army remarks.

The petitioner, PTI Sukkur District President Zaheer Babar, argued that Maryam was inciting people for rebellion through speeches against the army and judiciary. Advocate Zulfiqar Ali Mallano, on behalf of Maryam, appeared along with the deputy attorney general and argued that Maryam’s Sargodha speech had been mentioned in the petition, so the application could be filed only with a Sargodha court. The court, after examining the arguments, reserved its decision and later dismissed the petition, declaring it not admissible.