Brilliant Bavuma puts South Africa in charge of second Test

JOHANNESBURG: South African captain Temba Bavuma ended a long wait for a second Test century and took his team to a strong position on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.
Bavuma made a battling, and at times punchy, 171 not out in a South African second innings total of 287 for seven, an overall lead of 356.
It was an emotional moment for Bavuma when he hit Alzarri Joseph over cover for his 14th boundary to reach his hundred, more than seven years after he made his first Test century.
He took off his helmet, leaped in the air and brandished his bat in a salute as a small crowd rose to give him a standing ovation.
The South African captain went on to play with freedom. After reaching three figures off 192 balls, he went on to 171 off 275 deliveries. He hit 20 fours.
Bavuma, 32, made his first hundred in his seventh Test and his eighth Test innings in a high-scoring draw against England at Newlands in Cape Town in January 2016.
Since then he had played in another 48 Tests and batted in 88 more innings without repeating the feat despite hitting 19 half-centuries.
South Africa’s most reliable batsman over the past two years, Bavuma was appointed captain before the first Test against the West Indies - and was out for a ´pair´.
Score Board
South Africa won the toss
South Africa first innings 320
West Indies first innings 251
South Africa, 2nd innings
Elgar c Chase b Mayers 5
Markram c Da Silva b Roach 18
de Zorzi b Mayers 1
Bavuma not out 171
Rickelton c Da Silva b Reifer 10
Klaasen c Da Silva b Joseph 14
Mulder c Chanderpaul b Joseph 42
Harmer lbw b Holder 19
Maharaj not out 3
Extras: (nb4) 4
Total: (7 wkts, 93 overs) 287
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Elgar), 2-8 (De Zorzi), 3-32 (Markram), 4-69 (Rickelton), 5-103 (Klaasen), 6-206 (Mulder), 7-277 (Harmer)
Bowling: Roach 14-2-54-1, Joseph 14-1-49-2 (1nb), Holder 16-2-35-1 (1nb), Mayers 13-5-25-2 (1nb), Reifer 11-0-36-1 (1nb), Motie 10-1-40-0, Chase 14-1-45-0, Blackwood 1-0-3-0
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Paul Reiffel
RAWALPINDI: The signing ceremony took place between the Pakistan Golf Federation and Future Development Holdings ...
LONDON: Arsenal travel to Fulham in the latest test of the Gunners’ Premier League title credentials this weekend as...
ALAJUELA: Gabon international Denis Bouanga scored a hat-trick as Los Angeles FC put one foot in the quarter-finals of...
KARACHI: A handful of mouth-watering bouts in both men’s and women’s events embellished Friday’s proceedings of...
MIAMI: American Chad Ramey, ranked 225th in the world, grabbed a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Players...
KARACHI: Huzaifa Shahid, Ubaibullah Khan, and Umair Arif moved into the finals of the 1st McDonald’s All Pakistan...