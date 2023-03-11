JI starts sit-in over ECP’s failure to set up local govt in Karachi

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) launched a sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Sindh office in Karachi on Friday over what it alleged the objectionable conduct of the commission and delay in setting up a local government in the city.

A large number of JI workers and people belonging to all walks of life participated in the sit-in, demanding of the ECP to put its house in order and asking the chief election commissioner to resign over his “failure to deliver” his constitutional obligations. The protesters chanted slogans against the ECP and demanded action against post-poll rigging.