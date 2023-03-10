US regional drone hub in Pakistan just speculation: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday brushed aside the speculation that it was ready to allow a ‘regional drone hub’ for the United States on its territory as part of its continuing dialogue on counterterrorism.

“There was no discussion on the topic (regional drone hub). It was not on the agenda and it was not discussed and, therefore, there is no need for speculation in that matter,” said the Foreign Office spokeswoman during the weekly media briefing here.

Instead, she explained, Pakistan was very encouraged with the recent dialogue on counterterrorism with the US. “It was a good opportunity for the two sides to discuss counterterrorism issues, as the challenge of terrorism is a challenge for the entire world. The topics that we covered included cooperation at multilateral forums, cyber security, countering violent extremism. Of course, the discussion was also held on capacity building matters, especially in anti-money laundering. As you know, Pakistan has already developed a very robust mechanism following the FATF process to curb money laundering and financial flows to terrorist organizations,” she said.

Pakistan and the United States, she underlined, were old friends and their engagement with each other continued on all matters that were of interest to both our countries.

Indian reports of Chief Justice of Pakistan skipping an SCO meeting in Delhi on Friday were put to the spokeswoman, who responded, “Due to his unavoidable commitments on the scheduled meeting dates, the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan will not be able to participate in the SCO Meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts scheduled from 10-12 March 202. He has accordingly conveyed his regrets to his Indian counterpart who is the current chair/host of the meeting.” When asked about the future SCO meetings and whether Pakistan would attend, she said, “I would like to say that Pakistan considers Shanghai Cooperation Organization to be an important organization, where Pakistan regularly participates and we will continue to participate in all activities and constructively contribute to its outcomes. Now, regarding the in-person participation that you have asked about, at this stage we do not have final decisions.”

To queries on a US intelligence report submitted in the US Congressional hearing which said that it apprehends increased tension between India and Pakistan and India and China with the possibility of a conflict between them, the spokeswoman said Pakistan had consistently advocated peace and dialogue in South Asia. “Our foreign policy is based on building partnerships for peace, friendship and prosperity in the region and beyond. We desire friendly ties with all our neighbors. We have also advocated a constructive engagement and a result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, India’s unabated hostility and retrogressive steps have vitiated the regional environment and impeded the prospects for peace and cooperation,” she said.

Pointing to the Indian illegal actions of August 5, 2019, she added that these have further harmed the possibility of constructive engagement between Pakistan and India. “We call on the international community to urge India to introspect, change course and take necessary steps to create an enabling environment for peace in South Asia for the welfare of the people of this region.”

Meanwhile, two important dialogues will be held between Pakistan and the United States next week. These include the Energy Security Dialogue and the Climate and Environment Working Group. The Energy Security Dialogue is scheduled for 15 March. The US Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffery Pyatt will lead the US delegation.

Secretary power and secretary petroleum will lead from the Pakistan side. Discussions will be held on energy priorities, advancing the renewable energy transition and economic and commercial opportunities in the energy sector.

The Climate and Environment Working Group meeting is scheduled for 16 March. The US Department of State’s Oceans and International Environment and Scientific Affairs (OEC) Monica Madina Assistant Secretary will lead the US delegation. The two sides will discuss Pakistan’s climate priorities and energy transition, water management, climate smart agriculture, biodiversity and protected national areas, air quality, and solid waste management.

In the coming days, bilateral dialogues will be held with countries in East Asia including Australia, China, Japan, and Malaysia. Next week Pakistan and Australia will hold the 8th Session of Senior Officials Talks (SOTs) and the Trade Talks on 16th March 2023 in Islamabad.

Also, in an important step Pakistan has acceded to the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents (Apostille Convention) of 1961. From now on, foreign public documents authenticated by Apostille can be directly presented to the concerned authorities without any other attestation requirement.