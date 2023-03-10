Handful of terrorists can’t shake our resolve: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. — Twitter/@OfficialDGISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Thursday said a handful of misguided elements could not shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the armed forces committed to ensuring peace and prosperity.

The army chief visited Gwadar and was briefed on the prevailing security situation, formations' operational preparedness, CPEC security and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged them to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan.

The army chief interacted with the local notables, elected representatives and people from different walks of life.

He laid particular emphasis on the socio-economic development of the area.

He also announced welfare projects related to education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports and livelihood.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Commander Quetta Corps were present during the visit of the COAS. The army chief’s visit to the coastal city holds importance in view of the poor law and order situation in the province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

Earlier this week, nine security personnel embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle carrying the Balochistan Constabulary men near Sibi.