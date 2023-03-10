LHWs on roads to seek salaries

PESHAWAR: The Lady Health Workers (LHWs) on Thursday staged a protest at Jinnah Park to demand the release of salaries.

Hundreds of health workers from across the province took part in the protest. They were holding placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

The protesting workers said that they had not been paid salaries for the last six months. They sought salaries and a proper service structure. They lamented that LHWs were forced to stage the protest due to the non-payment of salaries.

The protesting workers said the government was also not taking interest in announcing a proper service structure for the health workers. The protesters demanded the release of salaries, service structure and a proper raise in pay in accordance with the inflation.