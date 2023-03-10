LHWs on roads to seek salaries

PESHAWAR: The Lady Health Workers (LHWs) on Thursday staged a protest at Jinnah Park to demand the release of salaries.
Hundreds of health workers from across the province took part in the protest. They were holding placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.
The protesting workers said that they had not been paid salaries for the last six months. They sought salaries and a proper service structure. They lamented that LHWs were forced to stage the protest due to the non-payment of salaries.
The protesting workers said the government was also not taking interest in announcing a proper service structure for the health workers. The protesters demanded the release of salaries, service structure and a proper raise in pay in accordance with the inflation.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people, most of them workers of various public sector departments, protested on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: A colourful function was held to mark the International Women’s Day besides launching books and organising...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Advisor for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof Dr Abid Jameel visited the Institute of Kidney Disease,...
WANA: Students from various educational institutions an s well as government officers, tribal elders, local political...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq on Thursday inaugurated computer-based...
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has started cleaning the Hazarkhwani canal branch at Yakatoot, in...