‘Balochistan ready to host National Games’

KARACHI: An important meeting of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) sports commission and national federations was held in Lahore on Monday to discuss various matters relating to the 34th National Games pencilled in for May 15 to 23 in Quetta.

The meeting, chaired by the POA senior official Shaukat Javed, was also attended by the Balochistan Sports Secretary and Director General of Balochistan Sports Board. An insider, who attended the meeting, told 'The News' that the events were also finalised in the meeting. The disciplines had already been finalised.

The representatives from Balochistan said during the meeting that all arrangements have been made and the province is ready to host the Games as per schedule. The representatives of Balochiatan said that they have been assured by Army, FC and Police that foolproof security will be provided during the event.Tug of war is also likely to be part of the extravaganza.They said that funds have also been released by the Balochistan government and the organisers will also manage equipment for the purpose as per requirement well in time.

The source said that all federations were advised to play a key role in supporting the organisers so that the Games could be conducted in the most befitting way. The federations along with their respective provincial associations will manage the events.

This will be after 18 years that Balochistan will be holding the biennial spectacle since hosting the extravaganza last time in 2004. A security delegation of the POA will also visit Quetta by the end of this month which will meet with the military and civil leadership of Balochistan. The competitions in swimming and rowing will be held in Faisalabad and Islamabad, respectively. It is yet to be confirmed where the shooting event will be held while sailing is expected to be held in Gwadar.