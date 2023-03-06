Jeep expedition held in Shogran

MANSEHRA: Provincial Directorate of Youth Affairs in collaboration with district administration organised a 4x4 jeep expedition at a snowy track erected at the tourist resort of Shogran in Kaghan valley on Sunday.

“Such events not only highlight our country’s soft image but also attract tourists to the heavenly valleys,” Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao told a prize distribution ceremony after completion of the expedition in Shogran.

The event attracted a large number of expectators, including tourists and local hoteliers and jeep drivers.

The official said that the initiative had been taken by the administration under the winter tourism which would not only attract locals but also foreigners to that scenic valley.

“The winter tourism has been gradually increasing in such scenic destinations and now foreign tourists are also coming to our country in great numbers,” Rao maintained.

The deputy commissioner said though professional drivers from across the country took part in the expedition, the local jeep drivers were also provided with an opportunity to interact with the formers to make their journey more safe and secure.

“It remained our top priority during the entire winter season that visitors from across the country could visit Shogran and enjoy the snowy weather and nature,” the official said.

As many as 20 professional drivers from across the country took part in the expedition and exhibited their professional skills and abilities.