Marina, Sana, Urooj excited for women matches

LAHORE: The three Women’s League exhibition matches are all set to take place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 8, 10 and 11 with 10 foreign players from seven countries to feature in the T20 matches. The women’s matches will start at 2pm and will be followed by the men’s matches at 7pm.

Bismah Maroof will captain Amazons, which include Ireland’s Laura Delany, England’s trio of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont, and Australia’s Tess Flintoff. Nida Dar will lead Super Women, which will comprise Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt of England, Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand.

Former Pakistan captains Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz and former international player Marina Iqbal, who are all part of the commentary panel for the HBL PSL 8, expressed their delight on the hosting of the women’s exhibition matches next week in Rawalpindi.

Marina Iqbal, who represented Pakistan in 78 international matches, said: “The hosting of exhibition matches is a step forward in the growth of women’s cricket. The matches provide a huge opportunity to the emerging players to share the dressing room with international stars. When we used to play, we always looked forward to such opportunities, meeting with the stars, interacting with them and asking them about their skills and fitness."