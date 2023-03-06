NCA holds musical evening

Islamabad: Homage to Paganini was a programme organised by National College of Arts, Islamabad in collaboration with Czech Embassy here late Saturday.
Vice Chancellor NCA Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri and Ambassador of Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka warmly welcomed the Ambassadors of Greece, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Norway, Indonesia, Belgium , Canada and Egypt at the event.
Pavel Sporcl, the incumbent in historic line of great Czech violinists, awarded at the United Nations in New York for his work in bringing people together through music, a recipient of the Medal of Merit of the Czech Republic, played iconic blue instrument and performed in collaboration with the students of the National College of Arts. The audience experienced a unique collaboration of Western and Eastern classical music.
Islamabad: Islamabad Medical & Dental College in collaboration with Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital organised a...
Islamabad: Renewable energy experts in a webinar organized jointly by Agora Energiewende, Germany and Institute of...
Islamabad: A total of loans worth Rs1.6 billion have been given under the Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme in the...
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University is commencing final examinations of Matric, Intermediate, and I.Com...
Rawalpindi: The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia is participating in a two-day International Education Summit...
Rawalpindi: After the rise in mercury levels particularly at day time, the population particularly children below five...
Comments