NCA holds musical evening

Islamabad: Homage to Paganini was a programme organised by National College of Arts, Islamabad in collaboration with Czech Embassy here late Saturday.

Vice Chancellor NCA Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri and Ambassador of Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka warmly welcomed the Ambassadors of Greece, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Norway, Indonesia, Belgium , Canada and Egypt at the event.

Pavel Sporcl, the incumbent in historic line of great Czech violinists, awarded at the United Nations in New York for his work in bringing people together through music, a recipient of the Medal of Merit of the Czech Republic, played iconic blue instrument and performed in collaboration with the students of the National College of Arts. The audience experienced a unique collaboration of Western and Eastern classical music.