Wapda, Army reach final of National Squash C’ship

KARACHI: Wapda and Army reached the finals of the Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here on Friday.

In the first semi-final, WAPDA beat KP 2 – 0, Nasir Iqbal beat Mutahifr Ali 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 (14 mins) while Noor Zaman Beat Shahzad Khan 11-8, 11-8, 12-10 (21 mins. In the second semi-final Army trounced Punjab 2-0, Sadam Ul Haq beat Khaqan Malik 11-5, 11-9, 11-7 (17 mins), and Ashab Irfan beat Ahmed Amin 11-2 Retired.

Huraira Zafar lost to Anas Khan 6-11, 8-11, 8-11, and Abdul Basit beat Awais Yousas 8-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-8 (21 mins) while Aayeman Zahid beat Noor Zaman 13-11, 11-9, 11-9.

Balochistan thumped Sindh as Jahanzaib Yousaf beat Muhammed Ali 11-0, 11-0, 11-0 while Muzhar Ali lost to Huraira Zafar 3-11, 4- 11, 6-11, and Abdul Waqar beat Abdul Basit 6-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-3.