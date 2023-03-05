Annual flower show draws big crowd to Sukkur IBA University

The annual spring flower show organised by the Sukkur IBA University grabbed the attention of a huge number of visitors, especially children, where multiple varieties of chrysanthemums and other colourful flowers were put on display.

‘Evening with Flowers’, which is organised every year by the horticultural team, opened at the lush green lawns of the Sukkur IBA University, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Guests, including MPA Syed Farukh Shah, Prof Dr Eng Zahid Hussain Khand, and Prof Dr Tehmina Mangan, attended the event.

MPA Shah said the Sukkur IBA University is the only green campus in Pakistan and he feels fresh and proud every time he visits it.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh said the multi-colour flower show was playing a significant role in creating awareness among the people about floriculture, home gardening, landscaping and tree plantation.

The university organised its flagship event successfully and exhibited beautiful flowers to promote the culture of flowers in Sukkur and its surroundings, he said.

He told the media that the university, by celebrating this flagship event every year, was playing its active role in promoting healthy entertainment, and recreational and amusement activities among the public. “This ‘Evening with flowers’ show is not just for entertainment, but also for education and learning.”

Visitors said the exhibition was a feast of joy and they were enjoying the different types of flowers in the exhibit.