Govt to slap 25pc GST on imported items

ISLAMABAD: After obtaining powers to slap 25 percent General Sales Tax (GST) on certain imported and other luxury items through the Finance Supplementary Act 2023, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has identified luxury items, including aerated water and juices, imported cars, mobile phones, cat and dog food and dozens of other imported goods, for slapping 25 percent GST.

The government will also slap 25 percent GST rate on locally manufactured luxury vehicles of 1,800cc and above. An official notification will be issued after getting approval of the federal cabinet.

“The federal cabinet is likely to grant its approval on the FBR summary through circulation for slapping enhanced rate of 25 percent GST on imported luxury items and locally-manufactured cars. Then the formal notification will be issued in the coming days,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Thursday.

The FBR has estimated that it will collect Rs7 billion in additional taxes through the enhanced GST rate of 25 percent in the remaining four-month period.

“We are likely to get the approval of the federal cabinet as soon as possible so that the collection can be materialised without wasting any day,” said one top official.

The government is considering slapping 25 percent GST on the import of aerated water and juices, auto completely built units, sanitary and bathroom wares, carpets (excluding Afghanistan), chandeliers and lighting devices or equipment, chocolates, cigarettes, confectionary items, corn flakes etc, cosmetics, shaving items, tissue papers, crockery, decoration/ornamental devices, dog and cat food, doors and window frames, fish, footwear, fruits and dry fruits, furniture, homes appliances (CBU), ice cream, jams, jellies and preserved fruits, luxury leather jackets and apparels, mattress and sleeping bags, frozen or processed meat, mobile phone (CBU), musical instruments, pasta, etc, arms and ammunition, shampoos, sun glasses, tomato ketchup and sauces, travelling bags and suitcases.