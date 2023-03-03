Elahi’s aide arrested in Quetta

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested in Balochistan on Thursday.
The Quetta Police arrested him when he was trying to flee Pakistan, said Sohail Zafar Chattha, DG Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab. The DG has formed a four-member team to bring Bhatti from Quetta to Lahore.
Chattha said Bhatti was accused of receiving bribes for appointments and transfers and receiving huge kickbacks in development projects. A corruption case of Rs80 crore had been registered by the ACE against Bhatti. It is pertinent to mention here that the ACE has already arrested Rana Iqbal, XEN Department of Communication and Works, in the case filed against Bhatti. Rana Iqbal has recorded his confession in court against Bhatti.
