CM lauds scholars, ulema for promoting religion

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciating the role of religious scholars and ulema in promoting religion, acknowledged the valuable services being rendered by the Tablighi Jamaat for the promotion of Islam.

During his visit to the International Tablighi Markaz in Raiwind, the religious scholars of Aalmi Tablighi Jamaat briefed the Caretaker CM on their activities related to the preaching of Islam.

A proposal was put forward to construct a mosque, modelled after Masjid-e-Nabwi, at the International Tablighi Markaz that could accommodate up to one million worshipers.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pledged his support for the project, stating, "We have already had initial discussions on this proposal, and with the grace of Allah Almighty, this noble initiative will move forward." Maulana Ahmad and Maulana Farooq prayed for the unity of Islamic world, the prosperity of ummah, and peace and stability in the country.

Auqaf Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, notables including Dr Nadeem Ashraf, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwar Ghani, Mian Ahsan, Gohar Ejaz, and commissioner Lahore were also present.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore regarding the alleged molestation of a female patient by a doctor at the Wahdat Colony hospital.

He emphasised the need for swift action, including the prompt arrest of the accused individual, to ensure that justice is served and to deter such heinous behaviour in the future. The chief minister also stated that the molestation of a patient in a hospital is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

LG Dept being fully digitised: minister: Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said that the Local Government Department of Punjab is being fully digitised and this department will be made a model department.

He said that e-tendering and e-bidding systems will be introduced across the province and the services and payments will be digitised to ensure transparency. Bank of Punjab will be partnered to expedite service delivery in the department, he added.

The minister further said that to avoid fraud and cheating, paper receipts will be done away with and the people will be able to make payments through a mobile application from their homes.

The aim of local government is to deliver services to the people at their doorsteps. Secretary of Local Government Dr Irshad Ahmed and others were also present in the meeting.