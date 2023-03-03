M6 Motorway scandal: Main accused refuses to record statement

KARACHI: Former deputy commissioner Adnan Rasheed, the prime accused in the Motorway fraud case, has refused to cooperate with the investigating officer.

Sources told The News that inquiry officer Muhammad Hanif Channa, appointed by the Establishment Division, met with former deputy commissioner Adnan Rasheed in Nara Jail, Hyderabad, and inquired about the matter.

Sindh government sources told The News that the meeting continued for two hours but accused Adnan Rasheed did not cooperate in the inquiry on the medical pretext saying that he was in severe depression and unable to make any statement.

However, he told the IO that he had made mistakes due to lack of experience, which led to financial irregularities, said the sources. They concluded that keeping in view the findings of the case, statement of the accused and severity of the case, the inquiry officer is likely to recommend his dismissal from service.

Former DC Adnan Rasheed was arrested on Nov 17, 2022, in Rs2.14 billion funds embezzlement case. The funds were meant for the acquisition of land for M6’s Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway’s construction in the Matiari district. According to the case, the amount was withdrawn between Oct 17 and Nov 11, 2022, although the funds were transferred by National Highway Authority (NHA) in 2018.