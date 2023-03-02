Iran expels two German diplomats in tit-for-tat move

TEHRAN: Iran ordered the expulsion of two German diplomats on Wednesday in a tit-for-tat move after Berlin took similar action in response to a death sentence handed down against a dual national.
Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the two diplomats had been ordered out in response to “interference... by the German government in the internal and judicial affairs” of Iran.
Germany announced last week that it was expelling two Iranian diplomats in response to the death sentence handed down against dual national Jamshid Sharmahd, who is also a US resident.
