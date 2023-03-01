IHC to hear Imran disqualification case today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan filed a miscellaneous application to submit additional documents in the disqualification case for not disclosing his alleged daughter, Tyrian White, under hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday.

In the application, he said that the letter written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be allowed to be kept on record; it has been written to the Commission of Pakistan that he will not take oath on seven seats.

The petitioner had presented the notification of Imran Khan’s success on seven seats in the last hearing.

The case was declared inadmissible as Imran Khan was not a member of the assembly.

The hearing of Imran Khan’s disqualification case will be held today (Wednesday) in the larger bench.