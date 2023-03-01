Rich tribute paid to slain tribal journalist

MIRANSHAH: The people from all walks of life paid rich tribute to tribal journalist Malik Mumtaz Khan Shaheed on his 10th death anniversary here.

He was martyred on February 27, 2013 in Miranshah in North Waziristan.

On that fateful day, Malik Mumtaz left his office and went to a nearby village along with a friend to offer condolences to a bereaved family.

On the way back, he dropped his friend and was driving home when armed occupants of a car opened fire on him on the main Miranshah-Mir Ali road near the Chashma Pul.

The local people took him to the hospital in Miranshah, but he had died.

His death was widely condemned as he was known as an honest, brave and impartial journalist.

The family and his well-wishers recalled him for his services that he had rendered for the people of North Waziristan and restoration of peace.

Quran Khwani was arranged and special prayers were offered for him.

The participants called him “martyr of North Waziristan” , saying despite the worst situation, Malik Mumtaz never left his home and preferred to stay in Waziristan. They said the late journalist used his profession in highlighting genuine issues of North Waziristan and its people and always promoted peace and harmony.

He was the only journalist who never accepted dictations from any side in journalism. Also, he never received any threats from any militant group as those days North Waziristan was largely in control of armed groups, including local and foreign fighters.

His death was condemned by the ISPR and militant groups as well.

Also, all the militant commanders had visited his home in Miranshah to offer their condolences. Like many other journalists, the government couldn’t arrest the killers of Malik Mumtaz.

The government had in recognition of his services in the field of journalism conferred the gallantry civil award, Tamgha-e-Shujaat, on him posthumously in 2021.

As mentioned, he never received threat from any side of the conflict during his career, though it was stated during his introduction during the ceremony in Islamabad on March 23, 2021 that he used to receive threats from the militants but he continued his brave reporting.

Associated with journalism for the 25 years, Malik Mumtaz worked for Pakistan’s leading newspapers, including The News International, daily Jang and Geo Television.

He also used to contribute to Pakistan’s first Pashto language television channel, AVT Khyber.

Hailing from a well-off and respected family of Dawar tribe, Malik Mumtaz and his family were widely respected by fellow tribespeople. His family had no enmity.