Wednesday March 01, 2023
Lahore

Religious party to launch protest

By Our Correspondent
March 01, 2023

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ameer Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi announced the second phase of the protest against inflation, unemployment and poverty.

In a statement Tuesday, he said after the successful shutter-down strike against the hike in petrol prices in the first phase, TLP would stage protest outside the press clubs across the country after Friday prayers on March 3.

