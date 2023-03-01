Endemic graft

Corruption within the bureaucratic and elected elite thrives because of crime and financial embezzlement or undue favours, burdening the national exchequer.
This failure by the state to exercise its constitutional writ, has landed Pakistan in the financial mess it finds itself in today. Without eradicating corruption, particularly the embezzlement and waste of public money, raising taxes will be futile.
Salman Malik
Selangor
Malaysia
