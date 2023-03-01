 
Wednesday March 01, 2023
Newspost

Endemic graft

March 01, 2023

Corruption within the bureaucratic and elected elite thrives because of crime and financial embezzlement or undue favours, burdening the national exchequer.

This failure by the state to exercise its constitutional writ, has landed Pakistan in the financial mess it finds itself in today. Without eradicating corruption, particularly the embezzlement and waste of public money, raising taxes will be futile.

Salman Malik

Selangor

Malaysia

