Iran fears for health of rare cheetah cub

TEHRAN: The only survivor of three Asiatic cheetah cubs born in captivity was in hospital on Monday, leaving Iranians fearing for the life of the endangered animal.

Named Pirouz, the cub was moved to hospital on Saturday and had become a source of national pride since its birth in May last year at a wildlife refuge in the country´s northeast. Two other cubs born with him died that same month, but Pirouz survived at a time when only a dozen members of the species were left in the wild.

The number of Asiatic cheetahs -- Acinonyx jubatus venaticus -- is threatened with “dangerous ongoing decline,” according to data cited by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.