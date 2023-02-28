Traders protest power cuts, heavy taxes

CHARSADDA: The office-bearers of traders’ unions and shopkeepers on Monday staged a protest outside the Wapda office and blocked the Charsadda-Mardan Road for traffic against the hours-long electricity loadshedding, heavy taxes and price-hike.
The protesters chanted slogans against the Wapda and demanded the government to end frequent power outages forthwith.Addressing the protesters, Mutahidda Shopkeepers president Hakimullah Khan, Tajir Ittehad president Iftikhar Hussain Saraf, All Traders Association president Lal Muhammad Khan said that they were experiencing the worst kind of electricity loadshedding due to which their businesses had badly been affected.
They complained that the Wapda had also started further prolonging the hours of electricity loadshedding, which was now leading their businesses towards a grinding halt.They said that the government had also levied various heavy taxes. Price-hike and inflation had also made life miserable for the traders and the people as well.
“The masses are fed up with the policies of rulers as they had multiplied their miseries by jacking up the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products as well as heavy taxes on traders and business community,” Lal Muhammad Khan said, adding that people were unable to provide a meal to their children.
KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Monday granted protective interim bail to the former president of the National Bank of...
LAHORE: A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday seeking contempt proceedings against Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: A team from Customs Healthcare Society Pakistan has reached Turkiye to help those affected by the...
BARA: The traders here on Monday staged a protest on the second day to put pressure on the police to recover the Rs3.3...
JAMRUD: Unidentified armed men travelling in car shot dead a man in Jamrud, police said on Monday.Cops said Sabir...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil has directed the...
Comments