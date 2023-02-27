SOP Unified Marathon held

KARACHI: The 8th Lakson Investments SOP Unified Marathon under Special Olympics Pakistan was organised at DHA Phase-8 near the beach in which a 21km marathon, 10 and 5km races and 1km unified walk took place.

A large number of men and women participated alongside special athletes.

SOP ambassador Sarwat Geelani and musician Faisal Kapadia also participated.

In the opening ceremony, Iqbal Lakhani was the chief guest. At the closing ceremony, Faisal Bank President and CEO Yusuf Hussain was the chief guest, along with the chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, who distributed prizes among the successful participants and distributed medals and cash prizes of Rs15,000 to the first position winners, Rs10,000 to the second position and Rs5,000 to the third position winners.

On this occasion, Faisal Hussain announced sponsorship of five national team players for the Special Olympic World Games to be played in Berlin from June 17 to 25.