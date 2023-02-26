Federal Medical College bags top place in MBBS final year exam

Islamabad : Federal Medical College Islamabad has secured the top place in MBBS final year professional exam held by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad among all affiliate medical colleges in the twin cities for the second year in a row.

The college graduates also maintained a 100 per cent pass percentage for the outgoing MBBS batch of 2022. Dean of Pakistan Institute of Medical College Professor Rizwan Taj attributed the success to the improved educational policies and the proficient faculty of the college who nurtured the scholarly development of the aspiring future doctors.

Talking to ‘The News’, the Dean referred to this spirit of curiosity, innovation, and purpose that defines the FMC students just as it defines academic excellence and consistently winning prestigious honours and awards. This recognition speaks to the meaningful difference they are making in their field of study and in society, he maintained. “As we prepare the next generation of scholars to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow, it is truly rewarding to see our students reach this high point in their journey.”

He added the FMC is developing and maintaining standards of excellence in the field of medical education which is the need of the hour nationally as well as globally. The medical students have tough competition and numerous challenges in the world of today, at every level that they must face with the backup of excellent training in the field, he said.

He added the students are provided rigorous training in the busy clinical setup of PIMS hospital at both inpatient and outpatient services. Special focus is maintained on inculcating the principles of ethical practices and making future doctors conscientious and ethical practitioners with excellent communication skills and public dealing.

The attributes of skilful, knowledgeable, diligent, and reliable professional with excellent bedside manners and empathy make the FMC graduates stand distinguished, he said.

The Dean expressed his hopes and vowed his commitment toward promoting educational standards at par with the World Federation of Medical Education’s standards and making PIMS a centre of excellence for undergraduate and postgraduate medical education.