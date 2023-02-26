Shahbaz Taseer recounts ordeal in Taliban captivity

LAHORE : They (Taliban) made a video of my torture, edited the clip and sent it to my mother to ask for a ransom”, shared Shahbaz Taseer at Lahore Literary Festival here on Saturday.

In a session on “Deradicalisation Fear, Courage, and the Written Word”, Shahbaz Taseer, son of late Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer, kidnapped by the Taliban in August 2011 from Lahore, and held captive for over four years before being rescued by security forces in March 2016, said he was subjected to torture and moved from place to place by his captors.

His kidnapping and subsequent rescue received widespread media attention and raised concerns about the rise of terrorism and violence in Pakistan.

Shahbaz Taseer's statement describes a horrific act of kidnapping and torture, which is a serious crime and a violation of human rights. It is common for kidnappers to demand a ransom in exchange for the release of the victim. However, the act of filming and editing a video of the victim's torture is particularly heinous and demonstrates a complete disregard for the victim's well-being and dignity.

On the occasion, Shahbaz Taseer shared his experiences and said that it was horrific and traumatic to remain in the captivity of Taliban for over four years. He added that being subjected to torture, isolation, and uncertainty about one's fate can have long-lasting effects on a person's physical and mental well-being. But with the help of family support he had recovered from the trauma.

Now, he is safe and sound. Tears trickled down on the faces of audience to hear his story of ordeal.

On the occasion, he narrated the situation about the captivity of a Muslim and of the people who were from other religions as well. He said Fatwas were given in favour of Jihad and war.

Moeed Yusuf on the occasion said radicalisation was a function of international and a demand of militancy. He said counter-terrorism through law and enforcement agencies (LEAs) means we have failed. We have made National Action plan. Why were we unable to accept diversity? He questioned.

On the occasion, Carla Power, a journalist also talked. Carla Power extensively covers extremism and terrorism, In her work, she explored the idea of "Deradicalisation," which refers to the process of helping individuals who have become radicalised to extremist ideologies to disengage from those beliefs and to reintegrate into society.