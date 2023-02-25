KP steps up action against terrorists, facilitators

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government while accelerating operations against terrorist networks has sought the help of the public in sharing information regarding any suspicious activity or people in their area with the law enforcement agencies to uproot terrorism from society.

The federal and the provincial government had directed to accelerate operations against the terrorists and their facilitators after the Peshawar Police Lines attack last month.

The source added that actions against the terrorists and their facilitators have been accelerated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also, the Counter Terrorism Department has been reformed and given more powers. Besides, a special cell has been created in the CTD under a deputy inspector general to counter terorirsm financing so no one can provide funds to these networks.

An official said the government and its various departments have also started a campaign to seek support of the public in busting network of terrorists in their respective areas. “Various departments have been asking the public via video and written messages to provide information regarding any suspicious activity in Peshawar or rest of KP to the law enforcement agencies on toll free number 1125 as well as 0336-1816106 and 0325-1855653,” said a source.