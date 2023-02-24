Meeting discusses poultry feed, production issues

LAHORE: A special meeting of the high-level committee established by the Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development, Punjab on “Poultry nutrition–past and present scenario with future prospects & situation analyses of poultry sector” was held at University of Education (UoE) on Thursday.

UoE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, who is convener of the committee, and other members attended the meeting. In the meeting, the situation of poultry in the country and in Punjab during the last five years in terms of supply of feed, production of chicken and chicken meat, its supply within Punjab and supply from Punjab to other provinces was reviewed.

The participants analyzed the situation caused by the ban on the import of GMO soybeans used in poultry feed and gave suggestions for a better solution to this issue. The committee would submit a report to the government within seven days to improve and facilitate poultry production. Addressing the meeting, Prof Dr Talat Nasir Pasha said the government was taking vigorous steps to meet the requirements of meat in the country according to the principles of health protection, for which this department committee had also been formed consisting of poultry experts, so it was our national duty to play a role in ensuring the supply of quality and economical chicken.