Crackdown on encroachment mafia from tomorrow

Rawalpindi: The encroachment mafia has been trying to blackmail the local administration, Rawalpindi through protest demonstrations to avoid a crackdown on them. But, local administration on the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has finalized a plan for a strong crackdown on the encroachment mafia. The crackdown will kick off in a couple of days.

Commissioner Rawalpindi and RPO chaired the meeting regarding the elimination of encroachments and improving traffic flow here in the city. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, DG (RDA), CPO, President Anjuman Traders Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, Sharjeel Mir, Traffic Police Officers, officers of other departments, and business leaders here on Tuesday.

On the directions of the Commissioner, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has displayed banners and placards everywhere and warned the encroachment mafia to remove their encroachments immediately otherwise strict action will be taken against them. Well-placed sources from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) informed ‘The News’ that some corrupt officers of the regulation department had informed the encroachment mafia about the crackdown. The corrupt officers of the regulation department have advised the encroachment mafia to stage protest demonstrations to stop this crackdown, the sources informed.

Speaking at the meeting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha said that Murree Road from Faizabad to Mareer Chowk will be turned encroachment free, it will be made a model city. In the first phase, encroachments are being removed from Committee Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Iqbal Road, Raja Bazar, and Dingi Khoi. Pushcarts will be allowed to stay at Ghala Mandi and City Sadar Road from 8 am to 11 am.

“No one will be allowed to set up a stall in front of the shop, if this happens, action will be taken against the owner of the shop,” the commissioner warned. We have finalised a master plan to start a crackdown against the encroachment mafia anytime in a couple of days, he warned. A crackdown will be done against minors driving rickshaws Barbed wire will be installed to improve parking facilities in the city. The actions taken by the corporation to eliminate the encroachments are commendable. A comprehensive plan will be implemented to eliminate encroachments.

CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the flow of traffic and the duties of traffic officials. The Chief Traffic Officer should set up a complaint cell in his office with a WhatsApp number through which complaints can be redressed, the commissioner said. He also said that traffic officials will be shifted from time to time to improve the flow of traffic. With the cooperation of the business community, the eradication of encroachments will be completed soon, the commissioner assured. Eagle Squad and Dolphin have been mobilized to control street crime.