Strict action against illegal waste dumping ordered

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din directed the authorities on Sunday to take action against the societies involved in illegal dumping of waste at Pine Avenue.
According to sources, he visited Ada Plot, Raiwind Haveli, Congregation Hall, Raiwind City, Sundar Road Market, Bhatti Road and Lahore Road and reviewed cleanliness arrangements. Babar Sahib Din also met Lahore Ijtima Ameer Dr Umar Farooq and M Amir.
The team of Raiwind Haveli expressed their satisfaction on cleaning arrangements and said that the LWMC operation teams had been ensuring extraordinary cleanliness arrangements every year. The CEO said that LWMC’s 10-day zero waste campaign ‘Mera Sohna Lahore’ was under way across the city.
