Sindh, Karachi police chiefs visit martyred KPO lift operator’s family

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday visited the house of martyred Karachi Police Office (KPO) lift operator Saeed in Orangi Town and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

The provincial police chief prayed for the elevation of the martyr's status in the eternal world and told his heirs that they should not feel alone on any occasion. “The entire Sindh police is with you, including me,” the IGP said to Saeed’s family. Karachi Additional IG Jawed Alam Odho, West DIG, East DIG, Finance DIG, West SSP and welfare AIG also accompanied the police chief.

Earlier, IGP Memon enquired after Inspector Muzaffar and Constable Taimur at the Aga Khan University Hospital. The two cops were injured in the KPO attack. Constable Taimur is a gunman of East DIG Muquddus Haider and Inspector Muzaffar was posted in Security-I.

The IGP issued directions for ensuring all standard medical facilities for the injured. Meanwhile, Additional IG Karachi Odho went to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to visit others officers and employees of the police force who were injured during the attack on the KPO.

The Karachi police chief enquired after each injured admitted at the health facility and presented them flowers. He lauded the young police employees for bravely fighting the terrorists, and prayed for mercy on the souls of the martyrs and speedy recovery for the injured.

On Friday evening, three terrorist with suicide jackets entered the building of the KPO. In the hours-long operation that followed, police commandos and paramilitary soldiers cleared the building.

All the three terrorists were killed in the operation and four persons, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced martyrdom in the nerve-racking operation that lasted for more than four hours.

Seventeen other people, including police and Rangers personnel, were also injured in the terror attack, which occurred after a deadly suicide attack at a Peshawar Civil Lines mosque that left at least 85 dead. DIG East Muqadas Haider, DIG South Ifran Baloch, DIG Rapid Response Force (RRF) Nasir Aftab, Special Security Unit (SSU) and Sindh Rangers participated in the tense operation. The Pakistan Army also assisted the law enforcers.