Tessori announces mega sports event in Karachi in near future

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced that in the near future 42 sport competitions would be held in the city under the banner of Karachi games.

He made the announcement to this effect addressing a press conference at the Governor's House on Saturday. Commenting on the recent terrorist attack in Karachi, he said the cowardly acts of terrorists would not succeed. He lauded the Rangers and police personnel for effectively responding to the terrorist attack and failing the scheme of terrorists.

The Pakistan Super League was happening and terrorists had failed to stop matches, Tessori said, adding that in near future, 42 sport events would be held under the Karachi Games. The governor was of the view that enemies of the country did not like the presence of international players in Karachi.

He informed the media that he had had a long conversation with the Sindh inspector general of police, Karachi additional IG, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi and other heads of institutions, and it had been decided that the Pakistan Super League would continue as per its schedule.

He said the government wanted to restore the lights of Karachi and through peace and progress of the city, a positive image of Pakistan was emerging all over the world. In response to a question, he remarked that there was a shortage of more than 10,000 police personnel in Karachi at present as there were complications in the recruitment system of the police, due to which it had to be stopped. He called for addressing the issues in police recruitment.

He explained that he had visited the hospital and the site of the terror attack and congratulated the officers and officials of Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies for successfully thwarting the attack.

In a clear message to the terrorists, the governor said their plans would not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances, and the law enforcement agencies of the country would destroy them along with their facilitators.

In response to another question, Tessori said he had been in contact with the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and had spoken to them regarding the by-elections but the party convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, had gone to perform Umrah.