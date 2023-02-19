Qureshi wants govt to clarify Khawaja Asif’s statement

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reacted to Defense Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement and said Asif is part of the kitchen cabinet of Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the government should consider Asif’s statement. He said people did not trust these people. One section is of the opinion that these people want to postpone elections on the pretext of emergency. On the other hand, in the last 9 months, they have destroyed the economy. They have neither the ability to run the country nor any agenda to take the economy up and have put both the country and people in trouble. The PTI supported the economy during the most difficult period of the corona pandemic.

Earlier, Qureshi, while addressing public meetings in connection with by-elections in NA-156 Multan, he said running the government was not their job. These people cannot support the economy by making things expensive when people are worried about inflation.